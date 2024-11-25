Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain became the subject of an NCAA investigation after disgraced Michigan Wolverines staffer Connor Stalions – who led the team’s alleged sign-stealing operation – appeared to gain access onto the Central Michigan sideline during a game.

However, it doesn’t sound like McElwain is going to wait around for the conclusion of that investigation.

Last week, Jim McElwain announced that he will be resigning from his position at the conclusion of the season as he has decided to retire from coaching altogether.

McElwain will step away from coaching after the team’s final regular season game against Northern Illinois this weekend.

“My wife Karen and I have cherished every moment of our football journey,” McElwain said in a statement according to CBS Sports.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to the all the players who have welcomed us into their lives, and the incredible coaches and support staff at every stop along the way—it has been a true privilege to work alongside all of them. The lifelong friendships that were created mean the world to us.”

Salions, who was fired from Michigan last season as a result of an NCAA investigation into an alleged illegal sign-stealing scheme, was seen and photographed on the sideline of a game against the Michigan State Spartan – a future opponent of the Wolverines.

McElwain and Central Michigan continue to be a part of an NCAA investigation into the matter.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

It’s not clear whether or not the NCAA investigation played a role in the decision for him to retire, but CBS Sports says that the decision to retire was his own decision.

McElwain ends his coaching career with a 77-63 overall record heading into the team’s game against Northern Illinois.

[CBS Sports]