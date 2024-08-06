Jim Harbaugh Detroit Free Press
ArticlesCollege FootballBy Kevin Harrish on

The NCAA is reportedly preparing to deliver an official Notice of Allegations to the Michigan Wolverines related to their alleged illegal sigh-stealing scheme that was uncovered last season. But former head coach Jim Harbaugh does not seem willing to take accountability for anything the NCAA might find.

During a recent press conference, Jim Harbaugh – now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers – refused to apologize for anything that took place under his watch, saying that he “did not participate” and “was not aware” of the illegal sign-stealing scheme that sparked the NCAA investigation.

“Yeah, I do have a comment on that,” Harbaugh said, according to Clayton Sayfie of TheWolverine.com in the On3 network. “Never lie, never cheat, never steal. I was raised with that lesson. I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams I have coached. No one’s perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right. Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So for me, it’s back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

Obviously, these comments from Harbaugh led to quite a bit of outrage on social media.

Clearly, Harbaugh is maintaining his innocence despite the allegations.

[Clayton Sayfie]

About Kevin Harrish

View all posts by Kevin Harrish