The NCAA is reportedly preparing to deliver an official Notice of Allegations to the Michigan Wolverines related to their alleged illegal sigh-stealing scheme that was uncovered last season. But former head coach Jim Harbaugh does not seem willing to take accountability for anything the NCAA might find.

During a recent press conference, Jim Harbaugh – now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers – refused to apologize for anything that took place under his watch, saying that he “did not participate” and “was not aware” of the illegal sign-stealing scheme that sparked the NCAA investigation.

“Yeah, I do have a comment on that,” Harbaugh said, according to Clayton Sayfie of TheWolverine.com in the On3 network. “Never lie, never cheat, never steal. I was raised with that lesson. I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams I have coached. No one’s perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right. Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So for me, it’s back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

Obviously, these comments from Harbaugh led to quite a bit of outrage on social media.

Let me translate because I speak Harbaugh… I knew nothing. It happened but I didnt know. It doesnt matter that it happened because I didnt know so I wont say sorry. Also, I need to get back to cheating errrr working in the NFL. https://t.co/N2wxrhxXqD — Jeremiah (@SYRmotsag) August 5, 2024

Those who stay will be champions with asterisks https://t.co/x1DSoZcVIV — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 5, 2024

Words spoken by a man who won’t comply with the investigation and tried to seek immunity from Michigan. What a class act of a man. https://t.co/4aBjEBtVTw — Real Thoughts Of AJ Hinch #VierlingASG (@ThoughtsOfHinch) August 6, 2024

I was so not complicit in those allegations that I had to run to the NFL so I couldn't be punished https://t.co/se4xprI1mC — Mike (@mjmajewski) August 5, 2024

Imagine expecting a Michigan Man to take accountability — Intrinsic (@intrinsicvalyou) August 5, 2024

Weird behavior from someone who was literally suspended for lying last season — Penn State FB Thoughts (@PSU_FB_Thoughts) August 5, 2024

Clearly, Harbaugh is maintaining his innocence despite the allegations.

