Ohio State Buckeyes superstar freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith emerged as perhaps the most dominant wide receiver in the country toward the end of his first season of college football, and it seems like other teams are willing to pay a lot of money to lure him away from Ohio State.

According to a report from college football insider Pete Nakos of On3, Jeremiah Smith is being offered between $4.5 million and $5 million to leave Ohio State and transfer to another program.

Though other teams are attempting to lure Smith away, Nakos reports that Ohio State “is ready to do whatever it needs to hold onto Smith.”

Smith, the top-rated player in the 2024 high school recruiting class, was dominant throughout Ohio State’s playoff run, putting up 381 receiving yards with five touchdowns in the four-game stretch.

This season, Smith was so dominant that multiple NFL Draft analysts have suggested that he would be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft if he was eligible, even though he was just an 18-year-old freshman this season.

However, Smith is not the only player that teams are attempting to lure away from Ohio State.

Nakos also reports that fellow Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate has received offers of more than $1 million while cornerback Jermain Mathews has substantial interest in the transfer market, as well.

We’ll have to see whether or not the Buckeyes can hang onto all of these players.