Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs saw their season come to an end last week following a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff. And now, it seems like they’ve lost their starting quarterback, too.

According to a report from Pete Nakos of On3, Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback Carson Beck has decided to enter leave Georgia and enter the transfer portal.

“Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is expected to enter the transfer portal, multiple sources tell On3. The two-time national champion immediately becomes the top quarterback in the transfer portal. Beck previously announced his plans to enter the 2025 NFL draft but will instead enter college football’s free agency,” Nakos wrote for On3.

“Beck injured his UCL in his right elbow in the SEC championship game and missed the second half. He was not available during Georgia’s College Football Playoff run, missing the Allstate Sugar Bowl. He recently underwent surgery to repair his arm.”

Beck served as Georgia’s starting quarterback this season and last season, leading the Bulldogs to a 24-3 record as a starter during that time.

While Beck was considered one of the top quarterbacks in the country entering the season, he struggled at times for the Bulldogs this year, throwing three interceptions in three different games throughout the season.

Presumably as a result of those struggles and the late-season injury, Beck has opted against entering the 2025 NFL Draft and will be back in college football for another season.

Nakos reports that Beck is expected to be “one of the highest-paid transfers in college football history” when he signs with his next team.

It will certainly be interesting to see where Beck ultimately ends up and who replaces him as the starter at Georgia.