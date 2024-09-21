Sep 21, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier stands on the sidelines during the first quarter of a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier may very well be fighting for his job in Week 4 after another disappointing start to the season. And with his back perhaps up against the wall, he has made a rather bizarre choice as to how they will handle the starting quarterback position.

Thus far this season, we have seen both Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway receive opportunities as the team’s starting quarterback. But neither has exactly shown all that much promise, which has coincidentally led to the program starting 1-2 on the year.

Florida fans had been curious all week as to who would potentially be starting in Week 4. And it turns out, both Lagway and Mertz will be seeing the field.

According to Florida beat writer Graham Hall, Lagway will be scripted to play the 3rd, 6th, and 9th series on Saturday against Mississippi State, with Mertz playing the rest of the time.

ESPN reports #Gators freshman QB DJ Lagway will play the 3rd, 6th and 9th series vs. Mississippi State. — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall) September 21, 2024

The two quarterbacks do have an entirely different set of skills. So perhaps Napier is just trying to throw off his opponent by having two different styles of quarterback on the field.

However, whenever we see two quarterback systems in practice, it can be argued that it doesn’t really give either man an opportunity to get into a rhythm.

Fans took notice of this decision and seem to vehemently oppose it.

Even those of us who have never coached understand that this is beyond asinine for an SEC football coach… — Nolan Weeks (@nolanweeks26) September 21, 2024

This is malpractice — Connor Lungwitz (@C_Lungz) September 21, 2024

Napier coaches his real life SEC program like I run my CFB dynasty. — Al… The Baddest. (@volunteer_27) September 21, 2024

Napier is drunk (apparently). — Steve Whittle (@SteveWhittleFL) September 21, 2024

Napier is trolling now — FlameVol (@Flame_Volunteer) September 21, 2024

Even if this strategy doesn’t end up working as Napier intends it to, it should be interesting to see how each of these quarterbacks fare, and if one of them perhaps emerges from the game as the full-time starter.

[Graham Hall on X]