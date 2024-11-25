Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past few decades, ESPN analyst Lee Corso has emerged as perhaps the most iconic college football personality around the sport.

But at 89 years old, his future with the network is a little unclear, especially given some recent health issues. But it sounds like ESPN is going to be patient with him.

During a recent episode of the SI Media with Jimmy Traina podcast, ESPN President of Content Burke Magnus made it clear that ESPN would “do what we’ve done for a couple of years running” and converse with Lee Corso after the season to make plans for next season.

“Listen, I think we’re going to do what we’ve done now for a couple of years running, which is, we’re going to have a conversation with him after the season, see where things are,” Magnus said, via Awful Announcing. “He’s a special guy. He’s one of the nicest men any of your listeners or anyone on Earth has ever come across. And he’s been absolutely iconic on the show.

“We’re going to get through the Playoff this year. Let everyone decompress, and then we have some time to figure out what we’re going to do for next season.”

Corso has been an iconic part of the College GameDay pregame show for decades, ending the show with his legendary headgear pick every week.

However, Corso has also missed several shows due to health issues over the past few seasons and has also had the occasional slip-up on the air, which could be attributed to his advanced age.

Still, it’s clear that ESPN does want to do right by Corso, who is an iconic part of their college football coverage.

If Corso wants to continue to take part in the pregame show, it’s pretty clear that the network will not force him.

Corso will be 90 years old next year.

[SI Media Podcast]