The Alabama Crimson Tide missed the College Football Playoff this year. To make matters worse, an SEC rival is courting one of their quarterbacks.

The Georgia Bulldogs are after one of Alabama’s signal-callers. Quarterback Dylan Longeran, who entered the transfer portal, will visit Athens as the Bulldogs begin their quest to win this year’s CFP.

ESPN’s Max Olson revealed the news in an ESPN+ article this weekend.

Longeran didn’t get any run this season as quarterback Jalen Milroe had the reins again this year. So it’s no surprise the talented QB wants to get on the move.

In this new era of college football, Georgia taking Alabama’s quarterback is just part of the deal. We see transfers between conference teams now at a much more accelerated rate than we used to. Oregon landed defensive back Dillon Thieneman from Big Ten adversary Purdue this past week, just one example of many.

Longeran isn’t the first Alabama quarterback to make a move after Milroe’s status blocked them. Ohio State landed Crimson Tide transfer Julian Sayin last offseason. Sayin is likely in line to start for the Buckeyes in 2025.

Georgia will have another elite team in 2025. Will Longeran be their man? Carson Beck is expected to leave Athens for the NFL. So, a quarterback battle this summer is pretty likely. We’ll see if they can poach from the Crimson Tide to help figure it out.

The Dawgs earned a bye in this year’s CFP after winning the SEC. So we won’t see them play until after the first round is completed.

[ESPN]