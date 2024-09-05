Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders’ program has been riddled with controversy and criticism since becoming the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. That doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon.

Anonymous sources have told Athlon Sports that Sanders’ unconventional coaching style has allowed a rather shocking culture of guns and fighting to fester rather than one nurturing the careers and lives of the student-athletes under his tutelage.

Details of this alleged violent culture are continuing to come to light. In an interview with Steve Corder of Athlon Sports, former Buffaloes assistant coach Trevor Reilly said that he was involved in a fistfight with one of his colleagues on Sanders’ staff, shortly after resigning from the program.

“You can look at the surveillance tape. It’s at the school. It’s irrelevant how we got the tape. I’m not covering up [stuff], man. I’m not. I won’t speak on a few things but I’m not covering up anything,” Reilly told Athlon.

Athlon was able to obtain footage of the incident, in which another staff member, Warren Sapp, jokingly provides blow-for-blow commentary of the fight.

Coach Sanders’ team was able to hold on for a close victory against North Dakota State, but it sounds like Sanders is facing some serious and rather shocking issues with the culture in the locker room.

[Athlon Sports]