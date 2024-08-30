Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes won a close game against the North Dakota State Bison on Thursday night to open their season, but they benefitted greatly from several egregious mistakes from the referees toward the end of the game.

As the official RedditCFB account pointed out on social media on Thursday after the game, there were at least three extremely controversial calls that went against North Dakota State in key moments that played a big role in the outcome of the game.

“- Ignored a false start on Colorado crucial 3rd down conversion

– Ignored targeting on Colorado on final drive

– Rolled clock on NDSU after 1st down before ball was even on the ground

REFS HAD A GENERATIONAL PERFORMANCE,” the r/CFB account said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

– Ignored a false start on Colorado crucial 3rd down conversion – Ignored targeting on Colorado on final drive – Rolled clock on NDSU after 1st down before ball was even on the ground REFS HAD A GENERATIONAL PERFORMANCE 💪 pic.twitter.com/e0ClH8yw62 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 30, 2024

Colorado was also aided by a pass interference penalty on a crucial third-down attempt on their final offensive possession that kept the drive alive for another three plays.

Sanders and the Buffaloes managed to escape the game with a hard-fought victory to begin the season 1-0.

Next week, the team will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a rivalry showdown between the two teams.

[RedditCFB]