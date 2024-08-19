Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

It’s not often in college football that a true freshman is able to earn a starting quarterback role for a team in his first season, especially a three-star prospect out of high school. But that’s exactly what is happening for the San Deigo State Aztecs.

According to a report from college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, the San Diego State Aztecs are naming true freshman Danny O’Neil their starting quarterback heading into the upcoming season.

“Sources: San Diego State has named true freshman quarterback Danny O’Neil as the starting quarterback for the opener against Texas A&M Commerce. He arrived at SDSU as a three-star who’d previously committed to Colorado and had a number of power conference offers,” Thamel said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Sources: San Diego State has named true freshman quarterback Danny O’Neil as the starting quarterback for the opener against Texas A&M Commerce. He arrived at SDSU as a three-star who'd previously committed to Colorado and had a number of power conference offers. pic.twitter.com/KBTRvljtB8 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 18, 2024

Obviously, this is a pretty shocking move considering O’Neil was not one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the 2024 high school recruiting class as just a three-star prospect, but it sounds like the team has determined that O’Neal simply gives them the best chance to win this upcoming season.

We’ll have to see how he is able to perform for the Aztecs in his first season of college football.

[Pete Thamel]