The Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams will meet on the gridiron this weekend, in one of college football’s most hostile rivalries. Last season the Buffs escaped the matchup with a 43-35 overtime victory, but that isn’t a concern for the Rams going into this weekend’s matchup. Two of the Rams’ biggest stars made sure the Buffs know last season’s loss has been on their minds, and that they plan on avenging it.

According to on3, wide receiver Tory Horton had this to say about last season’s game and what it means going forward.

“We owe them one,” Horton said. “And that’s something that’s been sitting on everybody’s mind since we came back from break. We owe them one and we walked away from that game as we kind of left it all in the field. I don’t feel like we left it all on the field, because we should have murdered them guys and. They came out with that attitude as they were on top of the world, and this ain’t no Cinderella story. We’re coming for revenge.”

Quarterback Brayden Fowler chimed in too.

“They came out with that attitude and thought it was gonna be a cakewalk. They saw the reports, 27 and a half points, or whatever it was, and they got a rude, rude awakening real quick. And I think it goes to show that the hype, the media train, all that — it only gets you so far at the end of the day,” he said.

“At the end of the day, you have to line up 11 guys against our 11 guys, and we’ll find out who wants it more. We’ll see how far Instagram followers gets them.”

All eyes will be on the marquee matchup this weekend, which is sure to create fireworks on and off the field.

