Following a 59-24 loss to South Florida over the weekend, the Charlotte 49ers decided to part ways with head coach Biff Poggi after nearly two years with the program. But just a day after the firing, Poggi decided he wasn’t quite done with the program just yet.

Poggi, who is perhaps best known to the college football world for his days serving under former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, was let go on Monday following the rather disappointing tenure at Charlotte.

The program may be done with him. But he wasn’t done with the program just yet… Not without seeing his former players at practice on Tuesday at least, which he received a huge ovation for from the Charlotte players.

Following his dismissal as head coach, Biff Poggi rolls up to @CharlotteFTBL practice this morning. pic.twitter.com/8GxwwrvVFC — Cameron Williams (@camwillsports) November 19, 2024

Clearly, you can tell by this video alone that Poggi’s problem was not that he lost the Charlotte locker room. Quite the contrary actually, as it sure seems like the majority of players on the team still hold a ton of respect for him.

Poggi fully owned up to the team’s struggles following their latest loss, saying that their poor result starts and end with him as the head coach at Charlotte, which is quite the admirable thing to do all things considered.

Obviously, none of this is going to change the fact that he has lost his job. But it sure should be one heck of a glimpse into the person he is for his next coaching job in college football.

