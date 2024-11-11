Chad Kelly injury

Former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Chad Kelly has emerged as a legitimate star in the CFL as he led the Toronto Argonauts to a Grey Cup — the CFL’s championship — in 2022 before coming up just short of a repeat in 2023. But unfortunately, he won’t have a chance to lead his team to a title again this year.

During the third quarter of Saturday’s East Division championship game against the Montreal Alouettes, Chad Kelly suffered an absolutely gruesome leg injury that will end his season and likely take several months of recovery.

In a video shared by Howard Berger on social media, Chad Kelly could be seen holding his leg as it dangled after suffering an injury to his right leg.

WARNING: This is difficult to watch. #Argos quarterback Chad Kelly essentially trying to hold his right leg together. Listen to the anguish from the offensive lineman after he looks at Kelly. Sad. #CFL #TSN #GreyCup #Leafs pic.twitter.com/po1aVEIRtU — Howard Berger (@Berger_BYTES) November 10, 2024

“WARNING: This is difficult to watch. #Argos quarterback Chad Kelly essentially trying to hold his right leg together. Listen to the anguish from the offensive lineman after he looks at Kelly. Sad,” Berger said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

According to a report from TSN’s Dave Naylor, Kelly underwent surgery at a Montreal hospital on Saturday to repair what was ultimately ruled a tibia injury.

Kelly is expected to face a “6-9 month rehab” as a result of his injury.

As for the game itself, Toronto was able to hold onto the victory despite the injury to Kelly.

The Argonauts won the game by a final score of 30-28 after holding a 24-16 lead when Kelly left the game with his injury.

With the win, Toronto clinched a spot in the Grey Cup final, but they will obviously be without their star quarterback.

We’ll have to see how the Argonauts perform without him.

