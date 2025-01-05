Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs faced a significant defeat against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals last week, and now it appears they are also losing one of their top-rated players.

As reported by college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jaden Rashada has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Rashada, one of the nation’s highest-rated quarterbacks coming out of high school, originally signed with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

He was ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and the No. 44 overall player in the 2023 high school recruiting class. Initially committed to Florida, Rashada eventually joined Arizona State following an NIL dispute with the Gators.

After spending just one year with the Sun Devils, Rashada transferred to Athens, where he seemed poised to compete for the starting quarterback position following Carson Beck’s departure. However, that no longer seems to be the case.

Rashada shared some positive sentiments about Georgia shortly before his decision.

“I think I needed this place a lot right now in my life,” Rashada said ahead of the Sugar Bowl, according to On3. “I needed Georgia specifically.”

Now, he is leaving to find another program.

Needless to say, this news led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“What’s is going on in Athens?” one fan wrote on X.

“UGA in shambles,” another fan added.

“What’s going on with Georgia?” someone else asked.

“Oh gosh wow,” another fan said.

“He’s gonna go to the highest bidder, whether he gets playing time or not. If you’re looking for an example of everything that’s wrong with NIL & college football today, look no further; you found ’em! Don’t hate the player; Hate the game. Need limits/rules,” someone else said.

“Big loss for Georgia,” another fan added.

While it’s unclear where Rashada will transfer, he is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks available in the transfer portal this offseason.

[Pete Thamel]