Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Texas Longhorns helmet and logo during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns are gearing up for the college football playoff, but there’s a bit of a quarterback controversy looming over the horizon. Veteran Quinn Ewers has spent most of the year as the starter, despite calls from fans to replace him with flamethrower Arch Manning.

Ewers has a year of eligibility remaining and is apparently debating returning to college and transferring to another school rather than entering the NFL draft. In light of this news, one NFL rookie-centric account reported a massive NIL offer that one school has offered Ewers to transfer.

“Quinn Ewers reportedly ‘has a deal on the table’ from a team in the Big 10 for $4 million to transfer next season and forgo the NFL Draft. Ewers is reportedly debating on transferring and staying in college for another season or entering the draft.

“Several NFL scouts reportedly have Ewers ranked “outside” of their Top-4 QB’s in this year’s draft. The Longhorns QB is going to get the BAG with either decision he makes. Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, USC, and many other possibilities could possibly be on the table for the Longhorns QB,” reported NFL Rookie Watch.

One intriguing scenario is the possibility that Ewers transfers to Michigan after starting his career with their archrival, Ohio State.