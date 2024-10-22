Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up ahead of the Texas Longhorns’ game against the ULM Warhawks at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Sept. 21, 2024.

Arch Manning didn’t get the start for the Texas Longhorns against the Georgia Bulldogs, but he got to step in and show what he was worth.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that Manning is worth all that much at the moment. The Young quarterback came in at the end of the second half after starting quarterback Quinn Ewers struggled massively.

As talented as he’s shown himself to be at points this season, Manning wasn’t quite ready for the big stage. He finished 3-for-6 for only 19 yards on the day before Ewers took the reins again in the second half.

Now, we have some context on why Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian went back to Ewers. College football expert CJ Vogel shared some film on Twitter and explained a major flaw in Manning’s game.

“Arch Manning is going to be a star. But he is not there yet. Prime example of the tendency Manning has to force deep which was a bit of an issue in his first start against ULM. Tough spot off the bench, but again, to be the guy, this has to be a completion on 3rd & 6,” Vogel captioned over the clip.

Arch Manning is going to be a star. But he is not there yet. Prime example of the tendency Manning has to force deep which was a bit of an issue in his first start against ULM. Tough spot off the bench, but again, to be the guy, this has to be a completion on 3rd & 6. pic.twitter.com/un6w1yO9kb — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) October 21, 2024

As brutal as it was for Arch, fans reacted to the breakdown online.

“Tough spot off the bench but at least he stepped into the throw and ripped it. When was the last time you saw QE throw a ball with that much confidence?” one fan asked on Twitter.

“Lets be real, thats why he was put in. Quinn wasn’t throwing the ball more than 4.7 yards so Arch knew the assignment,” another fan added.

“No, don’t do this Think more deeply about the situation He was thrown in out of desperation and didn’t have the luxury of starting the game up till that play Watch a full or 1/2 game and then judge decision making Arch would have given Texas a chance with mobility,” a fan added.

“I think that was a gameplan thing with ULM, and we could afford to put on a show then. I also think he probably felt like he had to press here and tried to make a big play. I’d rather have the guy w the confidence to let it rip,” one fan added.

“Dude definitely has the arm strength of a Manning. So he’s got that going for him,” a fan added.

It’s clear there’s a divide between what experts and fans think about Arch’s game at the moment. It’ll be interesting to see who ends up being correct.