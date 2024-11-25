Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

The Texas Longhorns have a massive rivalry showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this weekend. And after an injury to starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, it sounds like Arch Manning is going to need to be ready to play.

Quinn Ewers suffered an ankle injury during Saturday’s win over the Kentucky Wildcats. While he briefly left the game and went into the injury tent, he did return and was able to finish the game. However, it was pretty clear that he was hurting during his postgame press conference.

“It’s just a little tender. Just gonna do as much treatment as I can,” Ewers said after the game according to On3. “It was around the 50-yard line and I stepped up and kind of took off running a little bit and then kind of got hip-drop tackled. And I think he kind of just rolled up on it a little, but it’s football and stuff like that happens.”

While Ewers did return to the game at the moment, it sounds like the ankle injury did indeed linger the day after the game.

According to a report from Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com, Ewers actually received a “precautionary MRI” on Sunday to determine the extent of the injury.

“Texas QB Quinn Ewers will undergo a precautionary MRI on Sunday after injuring his ankle against Kentucky, according to my sources. Everyone close to the situation is cautiously optimistic Ewers does not have any structural damage and will only need ankle treatments this week,” Richardson said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Richardson went on to report that Ewers ” only has a mild ankle sprain and will be good to go for Texas A&M on Saturday,” but Arch Manning will obviously still need to be ready.

Even if Ewers is healthy enough to play, he will obviously be limited by his ankle injury, and if he re-injures his ankle during the game, Manning could be thrust into action.

Of course, Manning is no stranger to playing key snaps in relief of Ewers as he started two games in place of Ewers when he suffered an injury earlier this year.

We’ll have to see if they need him again this weekend.

