Arch Manning has been the talk of the college football season after lighting it up on the field for the Texas Longhorns in relief of Quinn Ewers.

Manning has scored 11 touchdowns in just two starts, putting him on pace to be firmly in the Heisman discussion if he played the entire season. However, Quinn Ewers has returned from injury, and it seems like Manning may not see the field again.

Brian Davis of A to Z Sports has shared an update, and it doesn’t look good for Manning.

“Coming into the season, there was a clear-cut distinction over who was the starter and who was the backup,” Davis said, according to Sporting News.

“Ewers was QB1, no doubt. And that was OK because everyone knew Manning would take over in 2025 and potentially be a two- or three-year starter. But Ewers missed 2 1/2 games with a strained abdominal injury and Manning went wild, throwing for nine touchdowns and nine passes for at least 30 yards or more.

Steve Sarkisian, a former quarterback himself, never let a controversy fester. He maintained Ewers was the starter. Against Oklahoma, Ewers was rusty early but settled in.

Fans won’t see Manning again unless something goes drastically wrong with Ewers or the score gets out of hand.”

This is a shocking decision for several reasons.

It’s hard to argue against Manning’s pedigree. His uncles Eli and Peyton Manning are two of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time.

Even without the last name, Arch has more than proven himself capable in his limited time on the field. At nearly any other school he would surely be the starter.

There’s also the inconsistent play of Ewers to consider.

All in all, there’s no reason for Texas to roll with Ewers instead. It’ll be interesting to see if this has serious consequences for Texas in their next game, an enormous tilt against the Georgia Bulldogs.

