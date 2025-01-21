Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown arrives on the field prior to the College Football Playoff first round game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024.

Just one day after the Ohio State Buckeyes reigned victorious as the 2025 National Champions, one Ohio State quarterback has made his exit from the program official.

Last month, Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown opted to enter the transfer portal but decided to stay with his team throughout their run in the College Football Playoff.

Brown didn’t see any action in the CFP, as he backed up Will Howard throughout the team’s bowl season run. But now, Brown will be headed to the ACC to continue his collegiate career where he will potentially fight for a starting spot.

According to 247 Sports, Brown has signed with the Cal Bears for the 2025 college football season.

Brown has been used sparingly over the course of his three-year collegiate career thus far, first backing up Kyle McCord before then backing up Will Howard this season.

However, Brown does have some back class as an elite recruit before joining Ohio State, coming into the program as a top-five quarterback recruit in the 2022 recruiting class.

On paper, it seems like an ideal landing spot for a Cal program that is looking to replace former starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who transferred to Indiana earlier this offseason.

We previously saw a move to the ACC do wonders for another former Ohio State quarterback this season. Kyle McCord made the move to Syracuse and had an excellent season in Upstate New York. And he is now getting some buzz as a potential name to watch in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Now, Brown will look to follow in McCord’s footsteps with the Cal Bears to potentially revitalize his once-promising collegiate career.

Brown will seemingly have an uphill battle in doing so though, as Cal hasn’t had a winning season since 2019.