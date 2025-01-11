Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Former five-star quarterback Arch Manning – who also happens to be the nephew of NFL icons Peyton and Eli Manning – spent the past two seasons sitting behind Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. But despite fans clamoring for Texas to make a quarterback change, one legendary head coach thinks the Longhorns made the right choice.

During a Friday appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on FS1, three-time national champion head coach Urban Meyer did not hold back his true thoughts on Arch Manning as he made it clear that he doesn’t think that Manning was ready to play over Quinn Ewers just yet.

Meyer said that he did not currently find Manning to be “overwhelming” in terms of his abilities.

“Here’s the thing about Arch, I think he’s going to be a great player. I’m about to say something that I don’t want to offend anybody (or imply) that he’s not going to be a great player. He’s going to be a great player. But when I watched – and I did, I went back and watched a bunch of his tape – it’s not like he’s overwhelming yet,” Meyer said, according to On3. “It’s not like he comes in the game and he just blows the doors off everybody else. So, I don’t see that drastic (difference with Ewers).”

Meyer does believe that Manning has the potential to develop into an elite player and eventually a top NFL Draft pick, but he emphasized that he is not at that stage just yet.

As a result, Meyer thought it was the right call for Texas to start Ewers over Manning all season.

“I do believe Arch Manning, at some point, will be a high draft pick and all that, but that time is not now,” Meyer continued. “So, I think (Sarkisian) is doing the right thing with Quinn Ewers, who’s won the big games. Do you do the Nick Saban (replacing Hurts for Tagovailoa), which is one of the gutsiest moves I’ve ever seen, in that scenario? Only Sark knows that because we’re not privy to being at practice and what Arch is really capable of doing. What I’ve seen (of Manning is) he’s got a great future, but right now Quinn Ewers is their best opportunity to win.”

Texas ended its season with a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Friday night. After the loss, Ewers is expected to leave the team to enter the NFL Draft, paving the way for Manning to take over as the team’s starting quarterback next season.