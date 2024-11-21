Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One of the nation’s most electrifying college football players grabbed the world’s attention Thursday. Colorado superstar Travis Hunter officially declared his intentions to enter next year’s NFL Draft.

ESPN.com’s Adam Rittenberg quoted Hunter on a Zoom call Thursday saying he’d “for sure” put himself in the mix for the 2025 NFL Draft.

“It’s never been done,” Hunter said via ESPN.com. “I understand that it will be a high risk. [teams] don’t want their top pick to go down too early, and I know they’re going to want me to be in a couple of packages. But I believe I can do it,”

“Nobody has stopped me from doing it thus far,” he confidently said. Hunter expressed a lot of confidence, saying he “likes it” when people doubt him.

Hunter has been outstanding at Colorado. He’s recorded 131 receptions, 1,632 yards, and 14 receiving touchdowns. On the defensive side, Hunter’s accumulated 54 combined tackles, three TFLs, six interceptions, and 13 passes defended.

There’s a good reason why Hunter will be up for the Biletnikoff, the Thorpe, and even the Heisman Trophy.

The last first-round picks to come from Colorado were Nate Solder and Jimmy Smith in 2011. That drought will surely end this April when Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders eventually go off the board.

The sports world reacted to the huge news on Travis Hunter.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Of course!! Nobody is better on the field playing both sides.. he’s unparalleled and I hope they pay him as such!! https://t.co/BHEnsaNkg6 — BlueSky: JustJamie21 (@Carter_Jamie21) November 21, 2024

The biggest star in America is going to the draft ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/EnQEopjcA9 — Kds_ik (@Kyl_idk) November 21, 2024

In a surprise to nobody…. https://t.co/Gneyreu8FP — Kevin R. Tipple (@kevinrtipple) November 21, 2024

[ESPN.com]