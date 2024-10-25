Dec 28, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands next to guard Klay Thompson (11) after a play against the Miami Heat in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors “Splash Brothers” era has officially come to an end.

Klay Thompson is a member of the Dallas Mavericks after a disappointing end to his Warriors tenure. Now that he’s gone, Curry is sounding off about how much better the atmosphere in Golden State is.

Early in this year’s NBA campaign, the Warriors have employed a 12-man rotation, something that rarely happens in the NBA. Curry spoke about the rotation on Thursday.

“You have to have a commitment. No agenda, no egos. Well, healthy egos…If it’s not your night, can’t bring the team down with your energy. Haven’t seen any red flags of that,” Curry said, per Anthony Slater.

Steph Curry on the 12-man rotation: “You have to have a commitment. No agenda, no egos. Well, healthy egos…If it’s not your night, can’t bring the team down with your energy. Haven’t seen any red flags of that.” Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/VzwJWRY2VC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 24, 2024

Fans reacted to the shot on social media.

“I love it. The only person with an ego was Klank, and he’s gone now. Clear skies ahead,” one fan said on Twitter.

“It’s pretty sad that Klay let his Warriors career go the way he did. But this team really does feel like a new and improved team without the energy he was bringing,” one fan added.

“Sounds oddly specific. I thought of 1 person who was all this last season & season before that,” one fan said.

“All this talk about better vibes won’t matter if Draymond Can’t keep his emotions in check, at least to the point where he isnt risking suspension. why waste a technical against Portland. Smh,” one fan added.

It’ll be must-see television when the Warriors and Mavericks play each other and Klay can respond.