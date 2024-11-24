Nov 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson might be enjoying his stay in Pittsburgh, but how long will that stay last?

The long-tenured quarterback landed in the Steel City this offseason after a brief, disappointing run in Denver. The Steelers basically took Wilson on for nothing after, but it’s now an interesting time for both sides. There’s currently no sign that a new contract is ready.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote on Sunday, “Per a source with knowledge of the situation, a new deal done during the 2024 season would complicate significantly the offset applicable to Wilson’s guaranteed pay from Denver this year. If Wilson did a deal during the season, some of that money would reduce what the Broncos owe him.”

So it sounds like that a new contract for Wilson will have to wait until the end of this season.

Wilson’s Steelers lead the AFC North Division at 8-3. But Baltimore and Cincinnati have given Pittsburgh chase lately. The Bengals and the Ravens are each 7-4 and breathing down their necks.

They’ll likely need all they can get from Wilson the rest of the way this season.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has put together one of his best works this season as head coach. With one more victory, the Steelers will clinch yet another winning season under Tomlin. The infrastructure in the Steel City is unmatched, as they’ve had just three coaches since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

Wilson has thrown for 44,865 yards in his illustrious career that began in 2012. That ranks him 18th all time in NFL history.

