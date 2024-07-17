Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since joining the league back in 2020 as a sixth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings, Josh Metellus has emerged as one of the most versatile and dynamic defensive players in the entire league. And he wants to use that versatility to get a little payback against New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

During a recent interview with London-based Metro Sports on YouTube, Metellus explained that Aaron Rodgers actually threw the first-ever touchdown pass that Metellus allowed during his rookie season back in 2020. Now, Metellus wants revenge.

In recent years, Metellus has been utilized as a do-it-all sort of player and is often used as a pass-rusher for the Vikings. That will give him a chance to get payback on Rodgers by sacking him during their upcoming meeting this season.

“Now I sack quarterbacks too so I might really get some payback,” Metellus said during the interview according to Athlon Sports.

Metellus will get his chance to sack Rodgers when the Minnesota Vikings take on the New York Jets in London on the morning of October 6, 2024. We’ll have to see whether or not he is able to pull it off and finally get his revenge against the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

[Athlon Sports]