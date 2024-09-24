Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are off to a sensational start. The former first-round pick looked brilliant in the NFL in 2024, as quarterback play is down across the league, and Allen has been zipping it.

He and the Bills played exceptionally well in their Week 3 evisceration of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills won 47-10 on Monday Night Football over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars.

For Allen and the team’s efforts, The Ringer moved the Bills up to No. 1 in their NFL Power Rankings.

The Ringer’s Diante Lee ranks teams every week, and as their social post said, Lee was “in awe” of Allen and the team’s performance.

🚨The Chiefs have been dethroned🚨@DianteLeeFB is in awe of Josh Allen’s hot start to the season. The Buffalo Bills are the new no. 1! pic.twitter.com/NfYo6BOW6S — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) September 24, 2024

“Josh Allen is the best player in football right now,” Lee claimed in the power rankings.

Allen has been awesome with the football this year. In three games he’s thrown for 654 yards, seven touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The Bills are a surprising 3-0 this year after letting both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis go in the offseason via a trade and free agency. But without those two, Buffalo and Allen still appear to be rolling in the right direction.

Those MVP conversations will surely follow if Allen keeps playing like the best player in football.

