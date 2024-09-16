Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) restrains wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) after an altercation with officials during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

After their win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs had a lot to say about their rivals.

With animosity still present, the two teams met yet again at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon. And once again, the Chiefs escaped with a win. A late pass interference call helped set the stage for a Harrison Butker game-winning field goal.

After the game, Chiefs star cornerback Trent McDuffie dressed down Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. McDuffie said it wasn’t too difficult to get in the star receiver’s head after Chase had just four receptions for 35 yards.

Trent McDuffie on Ja’Marr Chase: “We know what he’s about & we just do our job to a point where you mess him up. You don’t have to do anything extra, just not allow him to catch the ball. … Just not getting him the ball, I feel, is the biggest thing for us to get in his head.” — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 16, 2024

“We know what he’s about,” McDuffie said via reporter Nate Taylor. “We just do our job to a point where you mess him up. You don’t have to do anything extra, just not allow him to catch the ball.”

McDuffie added, “Just not getting him the ball, I feel, is the biggest thing for us to get in his head.”

It sounds like the animosity between the two sides isn’t going away anytime soon.

The NFL world had much to say about what McDuffie said about Chase.

