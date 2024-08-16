Jan 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons made a splash just a few weeks before the 2024 regular season kicks off. Atlanta signed former Pro Bowl defensive back Justin Simmons just a few days after hosting him on a visit.

It’s safe to say Simmons bought whatever the Falcons sold him.

ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the terms of the deal, which were for one year and $8 million.

Former Broncos Pro-Bowl safety Justin Simmons is signing a one-year, $8 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2024

Simmons played his entire NFL career with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos drafted Simmons in the third round with pick 98 in the 2016 NFL Draft. Since then, Simmons succeeded and became one of the best defensive backs in the league. He earned two trips to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2023. He also earned four All-Pro Second Team nominations in 2019, and in 2021 all through 2023. Simmons led the NFL in interceptions in the 2022 season.

He has 604 career tackles, 4.5 sacks, 30 interceptions, and 64 passes defended. He’ll be a solid addition to a Falcons secondary that already boasts Pro Bowler Jessie Bates III. So Simmmons’ addition will make the Falcons’ back end more imposing.

The Falcons hope to compete to win the NFC South this year and likely will be challenged by reigning division champion Tampa Bay for the top of the division.

