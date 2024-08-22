Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles caused a stir on Thursday morning after they made a rare in-division trade. Philadelphia addressed a need at wide receiver by acquiring former first-rounder Jahan Dotson from rival Washington.

The rare in-division swap involved an exchange of draft picks in addition to Dotson crossing the fence.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the details of the trade on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

A rare in-division trade: Washington is sending former first-round pick Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two seventh-round picks, per sources. pic.twitter.com/ieDX8EvH0s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2024

“Washington is sending former first-round pick Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two seventh-round picks,” Schefter wrote.

You don’t ordinarily see trades like this inside the division. But as Schefter added, it’s not necessarily uncommon for these two teams. Schefter pointed out that earlier this year, the Eagles swapped draft picks with the Commanders so they could select Iowa standout Cooper DeJean.

This marks the second time in recent months that Philadelphia and Washington have made a trade. The Eagles traded up with the Commanders in April’s draft to land Cooper DeJean, and now they’ve traded with Washington for Jahan Dotson. https://t.co/5AfUyzNJVA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2024

Nonetheless, the NFL world had much to say about this big trade out of the NFC East.

