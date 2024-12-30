Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Vanderbilt Commodores had one of the most surprising seasons of any team in the country in 2024.

Vanderbilt finished the season 7-6 when they defeated Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl by a 35-27 margin.

It marked Vandy’s first winning season under fourth-year head coach Clark Lea and the school’s first winning season since 2013’s 9-4 finish.

Quarterback Diego Pavia was vital to the team’s success this season. The New Mexico State transfer’s first season with the Commodores saw him finish the season with 2,293 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes to four interceptions. He also tacked on 800 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

After a recent court ruling granted Pavia an extra year of eligibility, the question remained if he would stay at Vandy or transfer elsewhere.

This weekend, the world got its answer. Pavia announced Saturday night on his X account that he would be staying at Vanderbilt for another season.

NASHVEGAS, IM OFFICIALLY BACK FOR ANOTHER YEAR‼️ NEXT YEAR WILL BE THE BIGGEST YEAR IN VANDERBILT HISTORY🏦👊 — Diego Pavia (@diegopavia02) December 29, 2024

“NASHVEGAS, IM OFFICIALLY BACK FOR ANOTHER YEAR!! NEXT YEAR WILL BE THE BIGGEST YEAR IN VANDERBILT HISTORY,” Pavia posted.

Pavia put himself on the map in the Commodores’ stunning 40-35 upset win over then-No. 1 Alabama. He went 16-for-20 for 252 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, adding 56 more yards on the ground.

Pavia will have one season of eligibility remaining.

[Diego Pavia]