Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, Quarterback Dak Prescott strongly commented about Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

With Dallas’ noted struggles this season, McCarthy and his job security have come into question. Some have wondered if it’s the end of the road for the former Super Bowl-winning head coach in Dallas.

Prescott had a strong message toward the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones about his current head coach.

“I believe in him wholeheartedly,” Prescott told Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t want to necessarily get into the nuts and screws of it all, obviously, but I think he definitely deserves a chance – another contract and a chance to coach this team amongst more influence. ‘On his terms’ may be a good way to say it,” he added.

Prescott’s words are interesting. It sounds like he’s implying McCarthy might not have all the power on the Cowboys.

Considering how Jones always runs the team, that suggestion isn’t so surprising.

McCarthy has been the Cowboys‘ head coach since 2020. During that time period, they made three playoff appearances from 2021 through 2023. They lost twice to the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 and 2022. Their loss to the Green Bay Packers in this past season’s Wild Card round is one of the most woeful in franchise history.

In all, he’s amassed a 47-32 record in Dallas with a 1-3 record in the playoffs. That simply might not be enough, but we’ll see if Prescott‘s stumping helps his cause.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

[Pro Football Talk]