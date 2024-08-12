Dec 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs with the ball during the second half against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb remain at odds over contract discussions. The 2023 NFL leader in receptions (135) is holding out of his current deal in the hopes of a new one that will match his production. Dallas hasn’t budged, creating an ill-timed stalemate at a time when Dallas is dealing with contract discussions with Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons.

Jones, this week, sent a clear message to his star receiver. He’s missed.

“Now I understand completely the angst that’s happening,” Jones said on the team’s pregame show this weekend via ESPN.com. “When you’re anxious about, and someone says anything about whether you’re missed or not. Well, CeeDee, you’re missed, OK? But you’re not missed out here competing and it doesn’t put any pressure any place on us.”

Jones’ words will surely be heard. The Cowboys have enormous pressure on them in 2024. Jones’ declaration of the team being “all in” was followed by a lackadaisical offseason. Dallas didn’t do much to improve, a decision that has left Cowboys fans upset and restless. After decades of the same result, it’s easy to understand why.

All eyes will remain on the Cowboys as they continue to try and maneuver their way out of this jam. Whether they do it without changing their future is yet to be seen.

[ESPN]