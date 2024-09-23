Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Amid another disappointing loss, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams made history on Sunday.

It took just three games, but the Bears now have a new rookie single-game leader in passing yards. The former Southern Cal quarterback threw for 357 yards in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

In doing so, Williams achieved what could be the first of many records in Bears franchise history.

Caleb Williams has 357 yards passing and broke the Bears record for most passing yards in a game for a rookie — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) September 22, 2024

It’s been a tough climb for Williams in the first three weeks of the season. The Bears seem to have the right pieces on offense, but their offensive line has given them trouble. They’ve also given Williams trouble. Until Chicago makes some changes or shores up, he might have to deal with those problems this year.

But he’s already achieving success that few Bears quarterbacks have ever gotten to. Williams has a chance to be the team’s first 30-touchdown passer. Time will ultimately tell to see if he becomes the man they hope he will. But he’s off to a historic start, one way or another.

