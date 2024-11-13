Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers circus isn’t stopping anytime soon.

After drafting Bronny James, the son of star forward LeBron James, in the second round of the NBA draft, the Lakers seemingly admitted the mistake by demoting Brony to their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

Now it seems like there’s a major caveat to that, according to one Twitter account that covers news across the NBA.

“The Lakers are only allowing Bronny James to play in G League home games, per (Brian Windhorst)

‘He’s only going to play in the South Bay Lakers’ home games. He’s only going to kind of be a part-time G League player, and he’s not getting on United Airlines to fly to these road games. I know he’s getting somewhat special treatment and nepotism. That’s fine; honestly, I don’t care. Like I said, it’s normal.

‘Now, I think it’s actually detrimental to him. I don’t like that. I don’t know whose idea it was, but obviously, the Lakers are fine with it—they’re doing it. On this particular instance, I think that’s gone too far, and I don’t think it benefits Bronny. I don’t think it benefits the South Bay Lakers, and I don’t think it benefits LeBron at this point.’ (Via Hoop Collective),” reported NBA Central on Wednesday.

“Why would the prince of the King ever fly anything but a private plane, he can’t walk amongst peasants. Also I like this, he should be emotional support for Bron (The King) when he isn’t at G League away games,” one fan said on Twitter.

“This is the first part that I’m totally against. There’s no reason for him to not play in road G League games,” one fan added.

“Lmao bro ain’t even good enough to be a full time G League player,” one fan added.

“Okay now this is sounding more like a make a wish foundation than anything else,” one fan added.

“How abt we get him a nanny as well since we already getting in the advanced stage of pampering,” a fan added.

At a point, it’s worth wondering if any of this is good for Bronny’s development.