The Denver Broncos will start first-round draft pick Bo Nix to begin the 2024 NFL regular season. Denver announced their decision to go with Nix on X on Wednesday afternoon, which stirred up plenty of attention.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter then dropped a fascinating nugget.

Nix will make Broncos franchise history on September 8. When he starts for the Broncos against the Seattle Seahawks, he’ll become the team’s first rookie starting quarterback since the legendary John Elway.

Now that Denver has named Bo Nix as its starter, he will become the first Broncos rookie quarterback to start Week 1 since John Elway. pic.twitter.com/IIUHOQ4WNY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2024

Nix had a lengthy college career that began all the way back in 2019. He spent three seasons with the Auburn Tigers before joining the Oregon Ducks in the 2021 offseason. There, Nix had his best years as a quarterback. He helped lead the team to the Holiday Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl this year, coming close to making the College Football Playoff in 2023.

Now he’ll begin his pro career as a starter right away. He seems to have done all the right things and head coach Sean Payton appears to be a big fan. So now the stage is set for him to make it what he wants.

The NFL world had much to say over this news.

John Elway’s rookie season went something like this. 47% completion percentage; 7 TD; 14 INTs; and 1663 passing yards. He then went on to be a 9x Pro Bowler and a Hall of Fame player #BroncosCountry https://t.co/BWAUnFXDcT — Michael Pagani (@MichaelPagani) August 21, 2024

[Adam Schefter]