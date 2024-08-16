Bengals helmet Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
ArticlesNFLBy Chris Novak on

The Cincinnati Bengals made it clear to their fans how they plan to look on NFL Kickoff Weekend. Cincinnati announced on Friday that the team will go with an all-orange look in their 2024 debut against the New England Patriots.

“The one color we want to see in the Jungle on Sept 8th… Orange,” the Bengals announced

Cincinnati announced these details on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

An ‘Orange Out’ is a pretty exciting way to go about things. Cincy sports a unique look and have made the color orange work for them for their entire existence. So, going with all orange to start the season is a top-shelf move. While the ‘Color Rush’ in the NFL sometimes can look awkward, in the Bengals’ case, it won’t appear too bad. Albeit a bit bright.

The Bengals finished in last place in the AFC North last season. After two straight trips to the AFC Championship Game, the Bengals fell short of their goals. Cincinnati hopes that a recharged offseason will lead to bigger and better things in 2024. Time will tell to see if it goes down that way.

Cincinnati will play the New England Patriots in Week 1.

The NFL world had much to say about the Bengals’ announcement.

[Cincinnati Bengals on X]

About Chris Novak

Chris Novak has been talking and writing about sports ever since he can remember. Previously, Novak wrote for and managed sites in the SB Nation network for nearly a decade from 2013-2022

View all posts by Chris Novak