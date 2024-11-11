Jets QB Aaron Rodgers exits the field after being defeated by the Patriots. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Things are not going well for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. The team fell to 3-7 after losing to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The 31-6 loss was the team’s largest of the season, and Rodgers was candid about the team’s performance after the game.

“We were just really bad,” Rodgers said of his and his teammates’ play, according to ESPN.

This marks Rodgers’ first time being 3-7 in his 20-year career and reporters asked him where his head was at.

“There’s been a lot of emotions this year for sure,” Rodgers admitted.

“I thought after a big win on Thursday night and a nice long week we were going to come out with a lot of energy and win the game. We didn’t come out with great energy on either side of the ball and, offensively, you’re not going to beat anybody scoring six points.”

Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich shouldered some of the blame.

“We didn’t execute even close to our standard, and that falls on my shoulders 100 percent,” he said. “I didn’t do a good enough job of getting these guys ready.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

It’ll be interesting to see if the nightmare that has been this season ends up being the end of Rodgers’ hall of fame career.

[ESPN]