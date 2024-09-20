Sep 19, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers has done a lot of things, and he’s thrown a lot of touchdowns. But on Thursday night, Rodgers threw his most unique touchdown yet.

The former Super Bowl champion threw a second-half touchdown to Garrett Wilson against the New England Patriots. Back in 2022, the New York Jets drafted Wilson in the first round of the NFL Draft.

That meant that for the first time in his illustrious career, according to an NFL senior researcher, Rodgers threw a touchdown to a first-rounder for the very first time.

“Garrett Wilson is the first 1st-round WR to catch a TD pass rom Aaron Rodgers,” researcher Tony Holsman-Escareno said on X.

Garrett Wilson is the first 1st-round WR to catch a TD pass from Aaron Rodgers. #JetUp @NFLPlus — Tony Holzman-Escareno (@FrontOfficeNFL) September 20, 2024

Rodgers spent most of his surefire Hall of Fame career with the Green Bay Packers. In eighteen years in Green Bay, he threw for 59,055 yards and 475 touchdowns. But none of them went to first-round picks. The Packers often drafted well in the late rounds at wide receiver and other skill position players. Their philosophies never led to them drafting skill position players in the first round, even if from the outside looking in, it appeared to be a need. And arguably, it was. But his most prolific wide receiver in Green Bay, Davante Adams, was a second-round pick. Green Bay’s most prolific touchdown scorer from the first round was Sterling Sharpe, who starred from 1988 to 1994 before a terrible neck injury.

Rodgers got the chance to celebrate something historic on Thursday night. The NFL world had much to say over this fact, which someone called the “most ridiculous stat ever.” It’s hard to disagree.

That deserves a wow https://t.co/ZJlPe57CGI — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) September 20, 2024

This seems like a stat that shouldn’t be real for a guy who has thrown a lot of TD passes in this league. 🤯 https://t.co/o8jfNrEDaz — MICHAEL DISTEFANO (@mickey_canuck) September 20, 2024

Most ridiculous stat ever https://t.co/2o040tuiVl — Paulie Bruz (@Paulie_Bruz) September 20, 2024

Off the wall stat https://t.co/MgQkU0ntbV — Patrick Andres (@PAndres2001) September 20, 2024

[Tony Holsman-Escareno]