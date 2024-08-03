Mar 30, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; UFL owner Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock walks off the field before the game between the Arlington Renegades and the Birmingham Stallions at Choctaw Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The United States Army regrets an $11 million marketing contract signed with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the United Football League, according to an explosive report.

Steve Beynon of military.com broke the news.

The high-dollar marketing deal reportedly didn’t lead to a single new Army recruit, which was troubling news for the Army as spurring its sagging recruitment was the entire point of the contract.

According to military.com, the Army might even take the unprecedented step of trying to claw back money from the deal due to The Rock not fulfilling his end of the bargain.

“The Army inked the deal earlier this year with the UFL, the upstart minor league alternative to the NFL that had an inaugural season from March through June with a disappointing debut,” Beynon wrote in the wrote.

“More importantly, the deal included Johnson, a global superstar and owner of the league, who was supposed to serve as a pseudo brand ambassador for the Army — though the service said he did not fulfill his end of the bargain to publish a specific number of service-related posts on his social media accounts.”

The Army didn’t deny that they were looking to get money back from the contract.

“We are in the process of working with the UFL to determine the final cost,” Laura DeFrancisco, a spokesperson for the Army’s marketing arm, told Military.com.

The Rock did not immediately respond to the controversy.

