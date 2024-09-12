Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Weeks after her husband was arrested on a domestic violence charge, pro wrestling legend Nikki Bella has filed for divorce.

According to TMZ, Bella — real name: Stephanie Nicole Garcia — filed for the split two weeks after her husband, professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested for felony corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant for allegedly attacking the former WWE Divas champion. Per the outlet, the incident resulted in a visible injury that triggered the former Dancing With the Stars cast member’s arrest.

Attorney Evan Craig Itzkowitz is expected to represent Bella in the divorce. The couple has one child together, a four-year-old son.

Chigvintsev’s arrest occurred on Aug. 29 after he reportedly called 911 to request medical assistance for the alleged victim before canceling the ask. Police showed up anyways and reportedly “observed obvious injuries on the victim’s body” before arresting Chigvintsev.

Best known as one half of “The Bella Twins” alongside her twin sister, Brie, Nikki is considered a trailblazer when it comes to women’s pro wrestling. While she hasn’t wrestled on a regular basis since 2018, she made a cameo appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble event.

Prior to her marriage to Chigvintsev, Nikki famously dated WWE superstar John Cena. The couple got engaged on-camera following a mixed tag team match during WrestleMania 33 in 2017, but never ultimately tied the knot.

[TMZ]