The WNBA just enjoyed a stellar All-Star weekend, even without the services of dynamic Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark, who was forced to miss on-court activities with a groin injury.

However, in the background of the league, tension has been building around the league’s next collective bargaining agreement, with the current one set to expire this October. Over 40 players attended a meeting between the players’ union and the league on Thursday, but some felt that the meeting was little more than a wasted opportunity.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert is in agreement with the players that the current CBA does not reflect the rapid growth the league has experienced since the arrival of young stars such as Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reeese, and is insistent that the league is on the players’ side.

“We want the same things as the players want,” Engelbert said, according to ESPN. “We want to significantly increase their salary and benefits while balancing with our owners their ability to have a path to profitability as well as continued investment.

“You see tens of millions of dollars being invested in practice facilities and other player experience by teams. And we want to strike the right balance between those two so that can continue, because that’s helped our hypergrowth. It’s helped our free agency. It’s helped our players play in places where they’re getting a great player experience.

“So that’s going to continue, I think, no matter what we do here, but it’s a balance between those two. But there is a proposal on both sides around revenue sharing.”

Engelbert said that she was appreciative of how many players attended the meeting.

“Communication is important, and having that meeting, being at the table, was important with that scale of players. …. I really respect the players listening. They’re listening to our owners, and we’re kind of in the middle as the league, trying to make sure we’re setting this league up for success for decades. And that’s the goal, to have a fair CBA for all.”