Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The last time we saw WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark on a basketball court in competition, her Indiana Fever fell to the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, bringing her legendary rookie season to a close.

Clark is just a couple of days away from starting her second season in the WNBA, and this time Clark and the Fever have much higher aspirations than just reaching the playoffs.

The Fever have a legitimate chance to win it all this season, and here’s why.

Per ESPN, the Fever already ranked first in field goal percentage (45.6) and third in scoring (85.0 PPG) and offensive rating (106.1) last season in Caitlin Clark’s rookie campaign. Now that the point guard is coming into the season well-acclimated to the league, there’s no reason to think those numbers won’t improve.

The Fever will also benefit greatly from the addition of some big names to its roster over the Offseason.

In a semi-roster overhaul, Indiaan added DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham, all of whom should be major boosts to an already elite offense.

Last year the Fever had a scrutinizable 3-12 record againstlast season’s semifinalists: Connecticut, Las Vegas, Minnesota and New York. Expect Clark and company to improve on that number significantly in 2025.

It’s hard to bet against Clark under any circumstances. Now that she’s entering the season with a full offseason to rest and recover and on a packed roster, you’d have to be crazy to think her and the Fever don’t have a legitimate shot to win it all in her second year in the association.