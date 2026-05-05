Aug 25, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) warms up before a game against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Tina Charles has been one of the most accomplished players in the history of the WNBA, with an MVP, eight All-Star selections, and nine All-WNBA team selections on her resume. On Tuesday, Charles announced that she was closing the chapter on her decorated career.

“It was all a dream, that’s the thought that keeps finding me. That, and deep gratitude. God has covered my life in ways I can’t fully put into words, and by His grace and mercy, l’ve been able to live out something bigger than I ever imagined. Today, I officially announce my retirement from basketball.

“Fifteen years at the professional level and a lifetime of love for this game. I’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows, and I’m thankful for all of it. Through it all, I learned how to show up. When doubt got loud and narratives were written without me, I kept showing up.

“That’s the New Yorker in me, where resilience is built, not talked about. Growing up in Queens, New York, basketball wasn’t just a game, it was a language, a rhythm, its survival, its expression. It pulled me in early, and I gave myself fully to it. It shaped me into the woman I am today and for that, I wouldn’t change a thing.

It was all a dream.. pic.twitter.com/YtComVxYYN — Tina Charles (@tinacharles31) May 5, 2026

“At some point, you have to edit your life. Not everything and not everyone is meant for the whole journey. Growth requires honesty, and for me, that meant recognizing when my impact was being called in a new direction. That’s not failure, that’s clarity. I’m at peace with this decision, aligned with what I’m being called to do next, making space for someone else to step in and grow the way I once did.

“It would be impossible to name everyone who has poured into my life, but I want to say thank you.”

It’ll be great to watch Charles thrive in whatever she has planned next.