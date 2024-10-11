Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Angel Reese was a force in her rookie season in the WNBA.

Reese broke the WNBA record for consecutive games with a double-double, and even owned the single-season rebounding record at one point, although a wrist injury cut her season short and the record was later claimed by league MVP A’Ja Wilson.

Unfortunately, it looks like Reese’s amazing season may have been too much of the focus, rather than prioritizing team success. The Chicago Sky fired head coach Teresa Weatherspoon shortly after the Sky’s season ended, and now a report is shedding light on why.

The Chicago Sun-Times released a report on Thursday with some very interesting factoids. One sentence in particular jumped out.

“According to league sources, Weatherspoon had lost the locker room because of a culture that catered to the needs of a few players,” the report reads.

While this is vague, it’s not hard to connect the dots. “T-Spoon got herself fired for chasing those double doubles, we all saw it,” one user on Twitter noted, referring to Weatherspoon helping Reese obtain the record.

“Rewatched a few Sky games. Anytime there was a technical foul on their opponents, and the Sky could choose who they wanted to shoot the free throws, T-Spoon would put Reese to the line…their 4th best free throw shooter,” another person tweeted in the wake of the report.

The report even states, “League sources had previously told the Sun-Times that free agents were skeptical of joining the Sky.”

It seems Reese and her new coach will have to put the team above their personal agendas if they want to attract the sort of talent it will take to win championships.

[Chicago Sun-Times]