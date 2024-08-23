Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark has taken the WNBA by storm over the past several months, and WNBA legend Sue Bird seems to think that’s going to continue for one big reason – her extremely fast style of play.

During the most recent episode of her “A Touch More” podcast, WNBA legend Sue Bird sent a pretty clear message to Caitlin Clark about how her fast playstyle “trumps” a lot of other aspects of basketball which will likely lead to a long and successful career – especially with her playing alongside teammate Kelsey Mitchell.

“What I’ve learned in my WNBA experience is pace of play trumps physicality, it trumps size, it can trump experience,” Bird said. “What I see in Caitlin, what I see in Kelsey Mitchell, they’re just ramming it down people’s throats, and it’s really hard, and it can have your head spinning.

“As I mentioned, Kelsey Mitchell’s balling. Caitlin continuing to impress and just…she’s going to break records nonstop for the next couple years,” Bird continued. “It’s just going to be a constant record break.”

Clearly, Bird has been impressed with the way Clark has played during her time in the WNBA, and she expects it to continue.

[The Spun]