Jan 4, 2025; Queens, New York, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark watches the game between the Butler Bulldogs and the St. John’s Red Storm at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The WNBA is moving faster than ever before since Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark hit the ground running at the professional level. Clark’s presence has brought unprecedented viewership and attendance numbers to the league, resulting in a massive revenue bump for the WNBA that is oddly reminiscent of what Michael Jordan did for the NBA back in his day.

With so much money at stake now, teams are doing whatever it takes to put them in the best position to build championship contenders. This was evidenced by seven of the league’s 12 head coaches from last season losing their jobs in the offseason.

However, coaches aren’t the only ones on the move in the league’s new climate. This offseason is also bringing blockbuster trades, with one affecting Clark herself.

“Phoenix is getting Satou Sabally, Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun from Dallas

“DAL gets Ty Harris, rights to Kiki Herbert Harrigan, NaLyssa Smith, No. 8 pick from

“Indiana IND gets Sophie Cunningham, No. 19 pick, “reported ESPN’s Alexa Philippou on Friday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“It’s hilarious because if Sophie were black, the new Fever/CC fans would HATE her. She’s a shooter that’s known for agitating and instigating. Few players in the W are chippier after the whistle than Sophie. But ofc, Fever nation will love her and her antics,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Crying tears of joy as a Mercury fan! By Maga Barbie!” one fan added.

“Oh nice. Team up Trump voter with white power leader Caitlin Fire combo,” one fan wrote sarcastically.

“The Maga Avengers have aligned,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the trade is what Clark and the Fever need to get over the hump.