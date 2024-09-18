Syndication: Arizona Republic

Caitlin Clark has had one of the most impressive season’s in the history of the WNBA no matter how you look at it, unless of course, you’re WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes.

Swoopes, who has for some reason had a negative disposition towards Clark all season, went on Gil’s Arena, where she said that despite her impressive numbers, Clark hasn’t dominated in her opinion.

“Those are hella good numbers. But, to me, that’s not dominating,” Swoopes said, via Fox. Swoopes went on to try and justify some of the shade she threw Clark’s way earlier in the season.

“People were like, ‘Oh my God, you said she wouldn’t be good,’ but I didn’t say she wouldn’t be good,” Swoopes said. “What I said was I didn’t think Caitlin, or Angel, would come into the league and dominate immediately, which I don’t think either of them did. …I still don’t think [Clark’s] dominating, but she’s a different player than she was in the first half of the season.”

This is all very interesting to hear from Swoopes, especially considering Swoopes’ stats when she won her MVPs in the league, as noted by one Twitter user.

“If Caitlin isn’t dominant now, Swoopes never was”



These are Sheryl Swoopes MVP numbers…

(2000) – 20.7 ppg, 4.0 ast, 6.3 rpg

(2002) – 18.5 ppg, 3.3 ast, 4.9 rpg

(2005) – 18.6 ppg, 4.3 ast, 3.6 rpg These Are Caitlin Clark’s Rookie Numbers

(2024) – 19.5 ppg, 8.4 ast, 5.7 rpg If Caitlin isn’t dominant now, Swoopes never was 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/i3lDLKWYqJ — Daddy (@MrSmithMarrero) September 17, 2024

Clark is either matching or surpassing all of Swoopes’ best seasons as a rookie, which might explain why the legend is having trouble acknowledging the young phenom’s greatness.

It’s too bad because Clark is only going to keep getting better.