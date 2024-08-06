Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Both WNBA rookie sensations Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have made their mark on the league already, emerging as legitimate stars as they both made the WNBA All-Star game in their first season in the league. But only one of them can win the league’s rookie of the year award, and United States Women’s National Team legend Megan Rapinoe has made her pick.

During a recent interview alongside her fiancée, WNBA legend Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe made it clear that she thinks that Caitlin Clark deserves the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award over Angel Reese this season.

“I have Caitlin [Clark],” Rapinoe said.

“She’s leading in all the categories. Assists, turnovers, points,” Rapinoe joked as the crowd laughed. “Do not roast her come on. Don’t roast her, she’s fine.”

But just because Rapinoe is picking Clark as her Rookie of the Year doesn’t mean she hasn’t been impressed by what Reese has done this season.

“Angel is having an amazing season. Obviously, breaking the double-double [record],” Rapinoe said.

Clearly, both Clark and Reese have been quite impressive this season and they’ll look to continue that dominance when the league returns to action following the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

[Ken Swift]