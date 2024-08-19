Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

While Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark is the talk of the WNBA for fans and media, it seems like one of her recent opponents had no interest in talking about her during a recent interview session.

The Seattle Storm faced off against Caitlin Clark and the Fever this weekend, falling by a score of 92-75 thanks to a dominant performance from Clark. Following the game, the Seattle Storm outlet Storm Chasers asked Storm star Jewell Loyd a question about Clark, but Loyd refused to answer the question.

“I asked Jewell Loyd what growth she’s seen from Caitlin Clark from the beginning of the season until now. She had no interest in talking about that and praised Nika Mühl and Jordan Horston instead,” Storm Chasers said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Seattle Storm faced Clark and the Fever several times early in the season, winning all three of their previous matchups. So the question was likely seeking an answer about how Clark has grown and developed over the past few weeks and months to allow such a dominant showing over the weekend.

Regardless, Loyd clearly did not want to talk about Clark.

