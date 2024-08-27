Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark has taken the league by storm ever since she was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft earlier this year. Given her popularity, she obviously draws big crowds and hostile environments from opposing fanbases, but it doesn’t sound that that bothers her too much, according to one of her teammates.

During an interview ahead of the team’s matchup with the Atlanta Dream, Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull was asked about how Caitlin Clark is able to handle attention from opposing fanbases.

Hull did not hold back as she claimed that Clark does not seem like a rookie player in the way she can handle those sorts of environments.

“She’s not a rookie in that regard,” Hull said. “I think throughout her college career has played in front of thousands and thousands of people so she’s used to it, she’s very mature with it.”

Clark certainly did play in front of some massive crowds even before she got to the WNBA as she attracted a lot of attention for her prolific scoring at the college level, as well.

So clearly, she is not bothered by anything an opposing crowd can throw at her.