Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark is the face of the WNBA these days. Since joining the league in 2024, Clark has set the league on fire, helping set record numbers in terms of attendance and television viewership.

Clark’s iconic status was evidenced by her coming in first place in the fan-vote for the 2025 All-Star Game, resulting in her being named one of the All-Star game captains, along with Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier.

However, Clark’s peers don’t appear to hold her in such lofty esteem. Clark only finished ninth in the player-voting portion of the All-Star vote.

If you want to laugh, the media ranked Caitlin #3 and Players ranked her #9 pic.twitter.com/Ob52yl2Kc1 — Mily (@DayDreamThis) June 30, 2025

Fans reacted to the awful news that Clark might not be as respected by her colleagues as many assumed on social media.

“If CC is the 9th best guards, then I expect all teams should leave her wide open and not pick her up as soon as they inbound the ball! These players are oozing with envy!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“What’s the hype with Bueckers? Why does she get praised while Caitlin gets hate—despite Caitlin being on pace to shatter most major WNBA scoring records? They’re both elite. Same could be said for Sabrina. Why the double standard?” one fan wrote.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: the WNBA’s handling of Caitlin Clark has been utterly baffling and makes no sense,” someone else added.

It’ll be interesting to see if this sparks a fire in Clark that takes her game to an even higher level.